On 39th birthday, Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her inner child

Lollywood darling, Mahira Khan recently poured her heart out in a touching message on social media dedicated to her childhood self on the occasion of her 39th birthday.
The renowned actress adored not only in Pakistan but also in neighbouring India, marked her 39th birthday on December 21, and the delightful glimpses of her celebration have taken the internet by storm.
In viral videos and pictures, Khan is seen joyfully cutting her birthday cake alongside her son, Azlan. The actress took to Instagram to share a special post, featuring a heartfelt message for her inner child. In the caption accompanying her childhood photo, Khan expressed,
"My beloved inner child,
You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here.
I’m sorry I didn’t take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe.
You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings.
I’m grateful for you all the time. I’ll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry.. and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy.
You were and will always be enough.
Now go wrap Nani’s sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don’t forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech!
It’s our birthday goddammit!
I love you."
It's worth noting that she entered a new chapter in her life by marrying her close friend, Saleem Karim, in a grand ceremony on October 1 this year. This marks her second marriage, following her first union with Ali Askari in 2007, which lasted eight years before concluding in divorce in 2015.
On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Dec-2023/mahira-khan-celebrates-39th-birthday-with-family-and-friends
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.