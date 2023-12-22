On 39th birthday, Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her inner child

Lollywood darling, Mahira Khan recently poured her heart out in a touching message on social media dedicated to her childhood self on the occasion of her 39th birthday.

The renowned actress adored not only in Pakistan but also in neighbouring India, marked her 39th birthday on December 21, and the delightful glimpses of her celebration have taken the internet by storm.

In viral videos and pictures, Khan is seen joyfully cutting her birthday cake alongside her son, Azlan. The actress took to Instagram to share a special post, featuring a heartfelt message for her inner child. In the caption accompanying her childhood photo, Khan expressed,

"My beloved inner child,

You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here.

I’m sorry I didn’t take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe.

You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings.

I’m grateful for you all the time. I’ll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry.. and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy.

You were and will always be enough.

Now go wrap Nani’s sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don’t forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech!

It’s our birthday goddammit!

I love you."

It's worth noting that she entered a new chapter in her life by marrying her close friend, Saleem Karim, in a grand ceremony on October 1 this year. This marks her second marriage, following her first union with Ali Askari in 2007, which lasted eight years before concluding in divorce in 2015.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.

