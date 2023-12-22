Search

Lifestyle

On 39th birthday, Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her inner child

Maheen Khawaja
03:42 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
On 39th birthday, Mahira Khan pens heartfelt message for her inner child
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood darling, Mahira Khan recently poured her heart out in a touching message on social media dedicated to her childhood self on the occasion of her 39th birthday.

The renowned actress adored not only in Pakistan but also in neighbouring India, marked her 39th birthday on December 21, and the delightful glimpses of her celebration have taken the internet by storm.

In viral videos and pictures, Khan is seen joyfully cutting her birthday cake alongside her son, Azlan. The actress took to Instagram to share a special post, featuring a heartfelt message for her inner child. In the caption accompanying her childhood photo, Khan expressed, 

"My beloved inner child,

You are a brave little girl. Your courage, your dreams, your smiles and tears, your hard work is the reason I am here.

I’m sorry I didn’t take care of you sooner. I see you. I see your imagination. I see your strength. I see your frustration. I see I see the little things you do to make everything ok and everyone happy. Most of all I see your faith in you and the universe.

You are the part of me that believes in love. Believes in dreams. In finding joy in little things. In goodness. In human beings.

I’m grateful for you all the time. I’ll do my best to take care of you. I will be there to wipe your tears no matter whichever roof you find to hide and cry.. and I will always root for you when you want to let your hair down and twirl in joy.

You were and will always be enough.

Now go wrap Nani’s sari around you and dance dance dance in front of the mirror. And don’t forget to thank yourself in your acceptance speech!
It’s our birthday goddammit!

I love you."

It's worth noting that she entered a new chapter in her life by marrying her close friend, Saleem Karim, in a grand ceremony on October 1 this year. This marks her second marriage, following her first union with Ali Askari in 2007, which lasted eight years before concluding in divorce in 2015.

On the acting front, Khan has graced the film and television drama industries with many commercial and critically successful projects including Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Razia, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, Superstar, and many more. She will next be seen in Neelofar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Dec-2023/mahira-khan-celebrates-39th-birthday-with-family-and-friends
 
 

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:09 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan set to marry make-up artist Shura Khan

05:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan celebrates 39th birthday with family and friends

08:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Kiran Ashfaque reflects back on her divorce and marriage with Imran ...

09:17 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Sara Khan and Falak Shabbir steal the show at Bridal Couture week

10:15 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Minsa Malik raises many an eyebrows with tattoo on her back

02:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Reema Khan meets Maulana Tariq Jamil to condole his son’s death

Advertisement

Latest

08:47 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

International Punjabi Conference ends with 12 immediate demands

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 22nd December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers further against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today's forex rates

Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices fall in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 22 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 22 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.

In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: