Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant

Web Desk
04:03 PM | 22 Dec, 2023
Source: Instagram

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel faces serious allegations of sexual assault, as a lawsuit filed on Thursday accuses him of assaulting his assistant, Asta Jonasson, in an Atlanta hotel room over a decade ago. This legal action comes as part of a series of claims filed in California, where the statute of limitations for alleged sexual crimes has been extended.

Jonasson, hired by Diesel's company during the filming of "Fast Five" in September 2010, claimed that her initial assignment was to assist Diesel in leaving a hotel discreetly after entertaining multiple women in a suite. Alone with Diesel in the hotel suite, Jonasson alleges that he forcibly groped her breasts, kissed her, and attempted to escalate the assault by trying to remove her undergarments, despite her repeated objections.

The lawsuit details a disturbing sequence of events, revealing that Jonasson sought refuge in a bathroom, where Diesel pursued her and coerced her into touching him. He then allegedly pinned her against a wall and engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The following day, Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister and president of One Race, the company that employed Jonasson, reportedly terminated her employment.

The suit claims that Jonasson was fired as a result of resisting Diesel's assault, with the message being that Diesel would be protected, and the assault covered up. Seeking unspecified damages, the civil suit targets Diesel, Vincent, and their respective companies.

In response, Diesel's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the allegations, stating that Diesel categorically rejects the claims and that evidence exists to refute them. Despite requests for comment, representatives for Diesel have not responded.

Jonasson, breaking with the customary anonymity granted to victims of alleged sex abuse, has come forward with her accusations. This lawsuit emerges within the broader context of the global #MeToo movement, which has brought about accountability for powerful figures in the entertainment industry, starting with the revelations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017 that led to his imprisonment on multiple sexual assault convictions.

