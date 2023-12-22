Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by ex-assistant

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel faces serious allegations of sexual assault, as a lawsuit filed on Thursday accuses him of assaulting his assistant, Asta Jonasson, in an Atlanta hotel room over a decade ago. This legal action comes as part of a series of claims filed in California, where the statute of limitations for alleged sexual crimes has been extended.
Jonasson, hired by Diesel's company during the filming of "Fast Five" in September 2010, claimed that her initial assignment was to assist Diesel in leaving a hotel discreetly after entertaining multiple women in a suite. Alone with Diesel in the hotel suite, Jonasson alleges that he forcibly groped her breasts, kissed her, and attempted to escalate the assault by trying to remove her undergarments, despite her repeated objections.
The lawsuit details a disturbing sequence of events, revealing that Jonasson sought refuge in a bathroom, where Diesel pursued her and coerced her into touching him. He then allegedly pinned her against a wall and engaged in inappropriate behaviour. The following day, Samantha Vincent, Diesel's sister and president of One Race, the company that employed Jonasson, reportedly terminated her employment.
The suit claims that Jonasson was fired as a result of resisting Diesel's assault, with the message being that Diesel would be protected, and the assault covered up. Seeking unspecified damages, the civil suit targets Diesel, Vincent, and their respective companies.
In response, Diesel's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the allegations, stating that Diesel categorically rejects the claims and that evidence exists to refute them. Despite requests for comment, representatives for Diesel have not responded.
Jonasson, breaking with the customary anonymity granted to victims of alleged sex abuse, has come forward with her accusations. This lawsuit emerges within the broader context of the global #MeToo movement, which has brought about accountability for powerful figures in the entertainment industry, starting with the revelations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017 that led to his imprisonment on multiple sexual assault convictions.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
