Celebrity weddings in 2023

As 2023 bids farewell, let's celebrate the new beginnings of these notable personalities who embarked on the journey of marriage and love:

Mahira Khan:

The Pakistani actress tied the knot with Salim Kareem in a fairy-tale wedding in October, surrounded by close friends and family.



Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan:

Turning their love into a strong marital bond, Pakistani TV stars Hira and Arsalan celebrated their grand ceremony in February.

Ushna Shah:

Actress Ashna Shah chose February 26 to marry golfer Hamza Amin, adorning herself with heavy jewellery on this memorable day.



Madiha Imam:

Actress Madiha Imam and Indian filmmaker Moji Basar exchanged vows on May 1, 2023, with a reception held in Dubai on October 26.

Kiran Ashfaq:

Imran Ashraf's ex-wife, Kiran Ashfaq, embraced matrimony for the second time, marrying politician Hamza Ali before the year's end.

Aymen Saleem:

On December 22, Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem tied the knot with Kamran Malik in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi.



Komal Rizvi:

In April, Pakistani multi-talent Komal Rizvi said "I do" to business tycoon Ali Opal in the presence of loved ones.

Shadab Khan:

Keeping his wedding low-key, Pakistani bowler Shadab Khan married Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in February, away from the media limelight.



Haris Rauf:

Fast bowler Haris Rauf began a new innings in July by marrying social media influencer and model Muzna Malik in a lavish ceremony.



Shaheen Afridi:

On September 20, Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, daughter of former cricketer Shahid Afridi, after a grand ceremony in February.

Imam Ul Haq:

On November 25, Imam Ul Haq married Norwegian doctor, Anmol Mehmood.