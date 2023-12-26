Celebrity weddings in 2023

As 2023 bids farewell, let's celebrate the new beginnings of these notable personalities who embarked on the journey of marriage and love:
Mahira Khan:
The Pakistani actress tied the knot with Salim Kareem in a fairy-tale wedding in October, surrounded by close friends and family.
Hira Khan and Arsalan Khan:
Turning their love into a strong marital bond, Pakistani TV stars Hira and Arsalan celebrated their grand ceremony in February.
Ushna Shah:
Actress Ashna Shah chose February 26 to marry golfer Hamza Amin, adorning herself with heavy jewellery on this memorable day.
Madiha Imam:
Actress Madiha Imam and Indian filmmaker Moji Basar exchanged vows on May 1, 2023, with a reception held in Dubai on October 26.
Kiran Ashfaq:
Imran Ashraf's ex-wife, Kiran Ashfaq, embraced matrimony for the second time, marrying politician Hamza Ali before the year's end.
Aymen Saleem:
On December 22, Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem tied the knot with Kamran Malik in a nikkah ceremony in Karachi.
Komal Rizvi:
In April, Pakistani multi-talent Komal Rizvi said "I do" to business tycoon Ali Opal in the presence of loved ones.
Shadab Khan:
Keeping his wedding low-key, Pakistani bowler Shadab Khan married Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter in February, away from the media limelight.
Haris Rauf:
Fast bowler Haris Rauf began a new innings in July by marrying social media influencer and model Muzna Malik in a lavish ceremony.
Shaheen Afridi:
On September 20, Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with Ansha Afridi, daughter of former cricketer Shahid Afridi, after a grand ceremony in February.
Imam Ul Haq:
On November 25, Imam Ul Haq married Norwegian doctor, Anmol Mehmood.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
