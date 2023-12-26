Former diplomat Riaz Khokhar passes away

Pakistan’s Former Foreign Secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passed away here on Tuesday after a brief illness, according to private news channels.

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has extended his heartfelt condolences over the demise of former Foreign Secretary Riaz Khokhar.

In a statement on Tuesday, he also commiserated with the bereaved family.

Murtaza Solangi paid rich tribute to the foreign secretary on his diplomatic services for the country, which will always be remembered.

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sherry Rehman expressed her sincere condolences with the family and loved ones of the late ambassador.

Very sorry to hear that Riaz Khokhar has passed away. He was always such a strong advocate of a progressive Pakistan, and fiercely independent. Served as Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary among many other diplomatic posts in tough situations. Was always ready on the phone or in person… pic.twitter.com/y8i3CYHL5g — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) December 26, 2023

“The late ambassador was always such a strong advocate of a progressive Pakistan and fiercely independent who served as Pakistan’s foreign secretary among many other diplomatic posts in tough situations. Khokhar was always on the phone or in person to share his intellectual capital”, she shared massage on X, formerly knows as Twitter.

Riaz Hussain Khokhar was born on December 31, 1942. He served as Pakistan’s ambassador to India, the United States and China before leading the top post of Foreign Secretary of Pakistan at the Foreign Ministry.