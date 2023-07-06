Search

Zara Noor Abbas gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

Maheen Khawaja 07:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Zara Noor Abbas gives major vacation goals with latest pictures
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with adorable photos from her latest vacation.

Dropping major fashion goals, the Phaans star is quite a globetrotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

With a delectable array of culinary delights and visits to iconic historical sites, she immersed herself in the rich tapestry of European wonders. Taking to Instagram, she effortlessly struck a pose against the backdrop of the most picturesque vistas, leaving us in awe of her style and grace.

Decked in an eye-catching orange-red top, featuring a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her beauty. To complete the chic ensemble, she elegantly tied her hair back with a vibrant printed scrunchie.

On the other hand, Abbas will next be seen in Aan directed by Haseeb Hassan and is currently working in Jhoom.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

