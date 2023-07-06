Zara Noor Abbas gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time and this time around, the fashionista left her fans awestruck with adorable photos from her latest vacation.
Dropping major fashion goals, the Phaans star is quite a globetrotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
With a delectable array of culinary delights and visits to iconic historical sites, she immersed herself in the rich tapestry of European wonders. Taking to Instagram, she effortlessly struck a pose against the backdrop of the most picturesque vistas, leaving us in awe of her style and grace.
Decked in an eye-catching orange-red top, featuring a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her beauty. To complete the chic ensemble, she elegantly tied her hair back with a vibrant printed scrunchie.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)
On the other hand, Abbas will next be seen in Aan directed by Haseeb Hassan and is currently working in Jhoom.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.