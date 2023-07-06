Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Is this TikToker Ayesha Mano in the viral video?

Noor Fatima 08:09 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Is this TikToker Ayesha Mano in the viral video?

Pakistani TikTok sensation, Ayesha Mano, whose rose to fame was no less than a miracle, has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. Known for her bold persona and impeccable sartorial choices, the chances of Ayesha’s daily outfits not going viral are slim. But with such fame and stature comes its own pros and cons!

Most recently, a video of the Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja girl spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Showing off her casual outfit of distressed jeans paired with a gray sweater and sneakers, Ayesha’s laidback look was everything to die for, however, the internet was having none of it. 

Netizens weren’t sure whether the person in the video is Ayesha or a deep fake. Keeping in view the easy access to Artificial Intelligence and Ayesha’s stardom, the chances of fabricated or tempered video are high, or so the internet believes.

The TikToker shot to fame after a clip of her dancing to Bollywood song, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, went viral. Ayesha was recently rumoured to have overdosed and passed away but she refuted any such claims.

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha responds to death rumours

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Mariam Ansari flaunts baby bump in latest video

02:43 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

"Heaven on Earth:" Ayesha Omar spoils her mother on Dubai vacation

10:33 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new music video to be released tomorrow

10:31 PM | 2 Jul, 2023

Speeding car hits boys who were filming TikTok on Karachi Lyari Expressway (VIDEO)

10:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Ayesha Omar raises eyebrows with her backless saree

02:35 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Mahira Khan leaves fans spellbound with latest Eid video

11:52 AM | 30 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price increases by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

08:09 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: