Is this TikToker Ayesha Mano in the viral video?

Pakistani TikTok sensation, Ayesha Mano, whose rose to fame was no less than a miracle, has been making rounds on the internet for quite some time. Known for her bold persona and impeccable sartorial choices, the chances of Ayesha’s daily outfits not going viral are slim. But with such fame and stature comes its own pros and cons!

Most recently, a video of the Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja girl spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Showing off her casual outfit of distressed jeans paired with a gray sweater and sneakers, Ayesha’s laidback look was everything to die for, however, the internet was having none of it.

Netizens weren’t sure whether the person in the video is Ayesha or a deep fake. Keeping in view the easy access to Artificial Intelligence and Ayesha’s stardom, the chances of fabricated or tempered video are high, or so the internet believes.

The TikToker shot to fame after a clip of her dancing to Bollywood song, Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, went viral. Ayesha was recently rumoured to have overdosed and passed away but she refuted any such claims.