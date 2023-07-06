Search

Cricket fraternity saddened over Alamgir Tareen's death

Web Desk 08:58 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
The cricket community extended condolences on Twitter on Thursday in response to the tragic news of Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen' suicide.

The tragic occurrence came to light when police authorities acknowledged that Alamgir, who is also brother of Jahangir Khan Tareen, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), had reportedly shot himself in the head at his Lahore home.

As various PSL clubs and cricket celebrities expressed their sadness at the untimely passing of the billionaire, condolences began to flood Twitter.

Multan Sultan in a tweet said ''It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.''

Javed Afridi, the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, also expressed his profound sorrow over Alamgir's tragic passing. He sent his sympathies to the Multan Sultans squad as well as the family and friends of the deceased.

Lahore Qalandars expressed their sorrow at Alamgir's passing as well, stating that the management was "shocked and saddened" to learn about it.

"This loss leaves a significant gap in the cricket world. We pray for the departed and his surviving as we extend our sincere assistance to his family and the Multan Sultans at this trying time, the Lahore Qalandars remarked.

Former cricketer Rashid Latif, middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood, renowned cricket presenter Zainab Abbas, and others have already expressed sorrow and grief over the unfortunate demise.

According to Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, Tareen "was always full of life and was a very refined person."

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, stated that upon hearing the news about Alamgir Tareen, he was unable to believe his ears.

"Travelling with Alamgir Tareen in PSL was a great experience. Alamgir Tareen was a kind man and a wonderful friend, according to Rana.

Later, Alamgir's brother Jahangir confirmed the news of the alleged suicide. 

Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

