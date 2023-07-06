Cricket fraternity saddened over Alamgir Tareen's death

The cricket community extended condolences on Twitter on Thursday in response to the tragic news of Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen' suicide.

The tragic occurrence came to light when police authorities acknowledged that Alamgir, who is also brother of Jahangir Khan Tareen, the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), had reportedly shot himself in the head at his Lahore home.

As various PSL clubs and cricket celebrities expressed their sadness at the untimely passing of the billionaire, condolences began to flood Twitter.

Multan Sultan in a tweet said ''It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen’s family. We request you all to kindly respect his family’s privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.''

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved team owner, Alamgir Khan Tareen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Tareen's family. We request you all to kindly respect his family's privacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Javed Afridi, the chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, also expressed his profound sorrow over Alamgir's tragic passing. He sent his sympathies to the Multan Sultans squad as well as the family and friends of the deceased.

عالمگیر ترین کے انتقال پر گہرا دکھ اور صدمہ پہنچا، بہترین انسان اور پی ایس ایل کے حوالے سے یادگار وقت گزرا۔ مرحوم کے اہل خانہ دوستوں اور ٹیم ملطان سلطانز سے اظہارتعزیت اور دعا ہے کہ اللہ تعالی مرحوم کی مغفرت فرمائے اور درجات بلند کریں آمین

Lahore Qalandars expressed their sorrow at Alamgir's passing as well, stating that the management was "shocked and saddened" to learn about it.

"This loss leaves a significant gap in the cricket world. We pray for the departed and his surviving as we extend our sincere assistance to his family and the Multan Sultans at this trying time, the Lahore Qalandars remarked.

Lahore Qalandars management is shocked and saddened to hear about the death of Mr. Alamgir. This loss leaves a significant void within the cricket community. We offer our heartfelt support to his family and Multan Sultans to navigate this challenging time.

Former cricketer Rashid Latif, middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood, renowned cricket presenter Zainab Abbas, and others have already expressed sorrow and grief over the unfortunate demise.

Terrible news coming with regards to the demise of Alamgir Tareen. Thoughts with the entire family, he was a happy soul who made everyone smile around him, extremely passionate about Multan Sultans too. May he RIP.

اناالله وانا الیه راجعون

According to Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, Tareen "was always full of life and was a very refined person."

Shocked at the news of Alamgir's demise. He was one of the finest gentlemen I had come across. He was always full of life and was a very refined person. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tareen family, and also with MultanSultan/PSL fraternity. May God bless his soul.

Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, stated that upon hearing the news about Alamgir Tareen, he was unable to believe his ears.

"Travelling with Alamgir Tareen in PSL was a great experience. Alamgir Tareen was a kind man and a wonderful friend, according to Rana.

Later, Alamgir's brother Jahangir confirmed the news of the alleged suicide.