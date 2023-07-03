Zara Noor Abbas shares details of Bushra Ansari's comedy special

Coming from an influential family of actors, Pakistani star Zara Noor Abbas is the successor of the legacy built by Bushra Ansari, Neelam Basheer, and Sumbul Shahid — all three of her aunts.

With a glittering career to her name and a plethora of successful projects, the Badshah Begum diva keeps showing off her love to the strong women in her family and the industry.

In another shout-out to her aunt, Abbas excitedly shared Bushra Ansari's latest venture on Instagram.

A "One hour comedy special" show hosted by none other than the Pakistani entertainment industry's icon, "Malika-e-Tabassum Bushra Ansari," read the poster.

The Ehd-e-Wafa diva excitedly shared, "Tomorrow history will be made. InshAllah. May all the odds be with you my beautiful khala and the pride of our family" and tagging Bushra.

Abbas also urged her fans to get their tickets and shared that the first stop of the show will be in Karachi.

Kopykats Productions' CEO Dawar Mahmood is producing this stand-up comedy act. Anwar Maqsood would play the host while Ansari would essay eccentric characters answering his questions.

For Ansari, stand-up comedy is a piece of cake. “I have been performing live for perhaps the last 40 years,” she said.

“I go on tour to the UK, the USA and Canada, and I am often alone on stage, having conversations with the audience. I have also performed now and then with other artists like Behroze Sabzwari or Naumaan Ijaz or my sister Asma Abbas. A stand-up comedy show will be different, of course, but I hope that I can do it.

“Dawar had actually been asking me to do this with him for two years now but I had been busy with multiple commitments. I am convinced by his work. He is very hardworking and understands the audience. As an artist, once I sign on to something, I leave myself in the hands of the director. That’s what I’ll be doing in this case too. I am currently researching and brainstorming over the script. Then, we’ll begin rehearsing,” she added.

“And yes, of course it’s a risk but this has never deterred me. I enjoy experiencing new things. My earlier work in comedy had been with Moin and Anwar Sahab. Now, I will be on stage alone,” she said.

“The content director of the show is Syed Nini and I am the director. The show will premiere in Karachi on June 14 and will continue to be staged till July 21 at Karachi Arts Council. Then, we will stage it for 20 days in Islamabad and 20 days in Lahore. Sometimes, there will be two shows per day.”

On the other hand, Abbas will next be seen in Aan directed by Haseeb Hassan and is currently working in Jhoom.