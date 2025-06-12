No ties to husband’s fraud case, says Nadia Hussain

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain has broken her silence regarding the bank fraud case involving her husband, Atif Khan, making it clear that she has no connection to the matter.

In a video message shared on social media, Nadia explained that she had obtained pre-arrest bail out of precaution, fearing that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) might attempt to detain her. She stated that beyond being the wife of the accused, she has no involvement in the alleged fraud case.

“I am only being dragged into this issue because of my public profile,” she said. “I want to make it absolutely clear that I have zero connection to this case. Please keep me out of the headlines.”

Nadia further asserted that her husband’s name was being used to exaggerate the case and that her own reputation was being exploited for sensationalism. She urged media professionals to report responsibly and not misrepresent her role.

She also criticized YouTubers and content creators who, according to her, are using her fame to gain views and traction. “Just because I’m a well-known personality, people think it’s okay to involve me. But my husband’s business and his professional affairs have nothing to do with me, and vice versa.”

It is important to note that Atif Khan, Nadia Hussain’s husband, is facing a bank fraud case involving a staggering Rs 530 million.

The actress concluded her message by requesting the public and the media to respect her privacy and refrain from associating her name with the ongoing legal matter.