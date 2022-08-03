BFF goals - Kinza Hashmi photobombs Saboor Aly's video
Share
The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest Lollywood BFFs to share a sneak peek of their bond is Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly.
Despite being leading actresses, Hashmi and Aly are best friends offscreen. The inseparable duo have been quite vocal about their friendship bond.
Taking to Instagram, the Amanat actress posted an adorable video which showcased a glimpse of her bond with Saboor. Indulging into BFF things, it seemed Saboor wanted to capture a quick selfie video but Kinza made sure to cutely photo bomb it by waving her finger.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.
Moreover. Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with new ... 03:20 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because their love-filled pictures and ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- BFF goals - Kinza Hashmi photobombs Saboor Aly's video10:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan to feature in Six Sigma ...09:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Humayun Saeed wishes to strengthen Pakistani cinema09:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan's Taimoor Khan, Shahir Afridi knock out Indian boxers at ...09:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
-
- Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati07:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Nida Yasir turns out to be a fan of Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'07:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022