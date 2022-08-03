BFF goals - Kinza Hashmi photobombs Saboor Aly's video

The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest Lollywood BFFs to share a sneak peek of their bond is Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly.

Despite being leading actresses, Hashmi and Aly are best friends offscreen. The inseparable duo have been quite vocal about their friendship bond.

Taking to Instagram, the Amanat actress posted an adorable video which showcased a glimpse of her bond with Saboor. Indulging into BFF things, it seemed Saboor wanted to capture a quick selfie video but Kinza made sure to cutely photo bomb it by waving her finger.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Mushkil co-starring Kushhal Khan and Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib and others.

Moreover. Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.