Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari win hearts with new video
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are winning hearts online because their love-filled pictures and videos have been storming the internet.
This time, the NaqabZan co-actors have given a glimpse of their unbreakable bond where Ali makes sure to make Saboor laugh over his antics.
Taking to Instagram, the Parizaad actor shared a video of her husband, sister-in-law Mariam Ansari and her brother-in-law Owais together. Needless to say, Ansari's funny reaction while his lady love was making the video has left fans amused.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.
Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet ... 04:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Pakistan leapfrog India to take third position in ICC World Test ...04:43 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022