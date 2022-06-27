Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire

Web Desk
04:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so. Nowadays, Saboor and Khushhal Khan's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the duo oozes crackling chemistry.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the fashion photoshoot flaunts aesthetic extravaganza with sizzling chemistry between the Naqab Zan star and the Bebasi actor.

Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan. Their photos went viral in no time.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.

Kinza Hashmi does Saboor Aly's makeup in latest ... 06:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance ...
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet ...
04:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas' stunning video from London trip ...
03:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Behroze Sabzwari's blunt comments on ...
03:06 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
First episode of Team Muhafiz hits the screens
02:05 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in for Fahad Mustafa
01:33 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance performance
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr