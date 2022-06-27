Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet on fire

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won thousands of hearts at a very young age and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Parizaad actress also made some iconic fashion statements and is continuing to do so. Nowadays, Saboor and Khushhal Khan's fashion photoshoot have been creating waves amongst the public as the duo oozes crackling chemistry.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the fashion photoshoot flaunts aesthetic extravaganza with sizzling chemistry between the Naqab Zan star and the Bebasi actor.

Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for OK Pakistan. Their photos went viral in no time.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.