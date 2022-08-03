Fans smitten by Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah's on-screen chemistry in new drama
Share
Aesthetically pleasing execution of ARY Digital’s drama serial Habs is winning hearts of the TV viewers.
Lead actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah’s crackling chemistry is winning drama fans' hearts. While many love Khan who's smitten by Shah, others adore Shah’s simple beauty in the drama.
The story revolves around Basit (Feroze Khan) warming up his wife Ayesha (Ushna Shah). Their bond goes beyond the relationship of a boss and a personal assistant as they try to figure out their new roles as husband and wife and deal with each other’s families. Habs targets two different socio-economic groups that Basit (Khan) and Ayesha (Shah) belong to.
The star-studded cast includes Shah’s real life sister Irsa Ghazal, Ayesha Omar, Hina Rizvi, Javed Sheikh, Shazia Qaiser, Musaddiq Malek, Imran Aslam and Janice Tessa.
Written by Aliya Makhdoom, directed by Musaddiq Malek and produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, the blockbuster drama serial has 9.5 rating on IMDb.
Ushna Shah reveals who she is dating 04:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Ushna Shah has slowly yet surely created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion ...
Feroze Khan's new workout video goes viral 04:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- BFF goals - Kinza Hashmi photobombs Saboor Aly's video10:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan to feature in Six Sigma ...09:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Humayun Saeed wishes to strengthen Pakistani cinema09:44 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan's Taimoor Khan, Shahir Afridi knock out Indian boxers at ...09:22 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
-
- Shehzad Roy has an interesting question for the Twitterati07:25 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Nida Yasir turns out to be a fan of Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom'07:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022