Amar Khan’s dance video in rain goes viral

Pakistani actress Amar Khan shared her dance video on social media.

The actress recorded the video while enjoying the recent rain and hailstorm in Islamabad and various parts of Punjab two days ago.

She posted the video on Instagram, but the move backfired as she faced criticism from users.

After the video was shared, social media users criticized her and advised her not to share such content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

One user commented, “You shouldn’t do what you haven’t learned.”

Another said, “You should’ve worn loose clothes,” while someone else remarked, “The dance is very bad.”