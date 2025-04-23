Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 23 April 2025 Wednesday

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed big surge once again, marking yet another all-time high amid ongoing economic uncertainty and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows that the price of 24-karat gold per tola jumps by Rs 5,900, pushing the new rate to a historic Rs 363,700. In line with this increase, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs5,059, reaching Rs311,814.

Latest Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold New Price Change Gold (Per Tola) Rs363,700 +Rs5,900 Gold per 10gm Rs311,814 +Rs5,059

Gold Price in Karachi, and Lahore

Karachi : Rs363,700

Lahore : Rs363,700

Islamabad : Rs363,700

Multan : Rs363,700

Peshawar: Rs363,700

This upward trend in gold prices continues to be driven by global factors including inflationary pressure, volatile currency markets, and geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts note that gold is increasingly being viewed as a reliable hedge against economic instability.

Market watchers suggest that if current conditions persist, gold prices may continue their rally in the coming weeks.