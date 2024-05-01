Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down in Pakistan amid negative trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, price of 24-karat gold saw decline of Rs500 and new rate stands at Rs243,900.
For 10-gram, the precious metal dropped by Rs429 and the new rate stands at Rs209,105. Globally, the bullion moved down by $7 to close at $2,283.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Gold price in Lahore
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Karachi
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Islamabad
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Peshawar
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Quetta
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Sialkot
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Attock
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Gujranwala
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Jehlum
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Multan
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Bahawalpur
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Gujrat
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Nawabshah
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Chakwal
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Hyderabad
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Nowshehra
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Sargodha
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Faisalabad
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gold price in Mirpur
|PKR 243,900
|PKR 2,650
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
