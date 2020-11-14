Today's gold rates in Pakistan—14 November 2020
09:26 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan—14 November 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,118 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,193 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,177, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,850 at the opening of the market.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Karachi PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Islamabad PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Peshawar PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Quetta PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Sialkot PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Attock PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Gujranwala PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Jehlum PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Multan PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Bahawalpur PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Gujrat PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Nawabshah PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Chakwal PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Hyderabad PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Nowshehra PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Sargodha PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Faisalabad PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464
Mirpur PKR 112,118 PKR 1,464

