Today's gold rates in Pakistan—14 November 2020
09:26 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,118 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs96,193 at the opening of trading.
Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs88,177, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs102,850 at the opening of the market.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Karachi
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Quetta
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Attock
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Multan
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,118
|PKR 1,464
