Gold price increases by Rs5,900 per tola to climb to record high

KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining streak in both local and international markets amid buying rally by central banks of various countries and ongoing trade way.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs5,900 to reach another high of Rs363,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs5,059, with new price settling at Rs311,814.

The precious commodity registered significant gains in the international market where per ounce rate increased by $59 to climb to $3,454.

Reports said the trade war initiated by the United States and the large-scale gold purchases by central banks around the world to increase their reserves have driven gold prices to historic highs in both the global and Pakistani bullion markets.

The US Federal Reserve’s announcement of not reducing interest rates has led to fears of rising inflation and recession globally, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty across the world.

A day earlier, per tola gold priced surged by Rs8,100 to reach all time high of Rs357,800. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs6,944 with new price settling at Rs306,755.