Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee PKR 23 April 2025

Apr 23, 2025
KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw minor fluctuations as updated currency rates were released for a wide range of international currencies. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained among the most actively traded foreign currencies, reflecting global economic trends and local demand.

As per local dealers, US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 280.80 and sold at 282.5, while the British Pound Sterling (GBP) is trading at a buying rate of Rs374.90 and selling at Rs378.40. Euro (EUR) is priced at Rs322.65 for buying and Rs325.40 for selling.

UAE Dirham remains at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs74.90 and Rs75.45.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 282.5
Euro EUR 322.65 325.40
British Pound Sterling GBP 374.90 378.40
UAE Dirham AED 76.35 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.90 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.30 749.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.85 205.25
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.00 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.20 914.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.98 63.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.73 166.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 730.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.60 217.60
Swedish Krona SEK 28.84 29.14
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.25 8.40
 
