Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani Rupee PKR 23 April 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan saw minor fluctuations as updated currency rates were released for a wide range of international currencies. US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remained among the most actively traded foreign currencies, reflecting global economic trends and local demand.

As per local dealers, US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 280.80 and sold at 282.5, while the British Pound Sterling (GBP) is trading at a buying rate of Rs374.90 and selling at Rs378.40. Euro (EUR) is priced at Rs322.65 for buying and Rs325.40 for selling.

UAE Dirham remains at Rs76.35 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs74.90 and Rs75.45.