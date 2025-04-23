Bank of Punjab posts historic 353pc surge in Profit for Q1 2025

LAHORE – On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) convened to review and approve the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The Board praised the Bank’s exceptional performance, which not only exceeded expectations but also produced unprecedented financial results across all key performance indicators.

Despite facing a challenging economic environment and growing competition in the banking sector, BOP achieved an impressive 353% increase in operational profit before provisions and gains compared to the same period last year. Profit before provisions rose to Rs. 5.09 billion, up from Rs. 1.72 billion in Q1 2024, reflecting a remarkable 197% increase.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) witnessed a stellar growth of 76%, reaching Rs. 15.04 billion compared to Rs. 8.55 billion in Q1 2024. The Bank’s operating cost structure remained in line with industry norms. The Bank’s cost-to-average deposits ratio stood at 3.3%, whereas the Cost-to-Income Ratio reduced by 12% over the 1st quarter of the year 2024.

As a result, the Bank’s Profit Before Tax rose to Rs. 4.01 billion, up from Rs. 3.51 billion, reflecting a 14% growth. Despite a challenging tax regime, after absorbing an increased tax rate of 53%, the Bank’s Earnings per Share (EPS) still rose to Rs. 0.55, up from Rs. 0.52, underscoring the efficiency and profitability of its operations.

Compared to the first quarter of 2024, Total Assets increased by 12%, reaching Rs. 2,334 billion. Deposits rose by 21% to Rs. 1,718 billion, with a 22% growth in current deposits, affirming strong public trust and sustained deposit mobilisation efforts.

The Bank’s capital position also remains exceptionally strong. Tier-1 Equity increased to Rs. 81 billion, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 16.93%.

In addition to its stellar financial performance, the Bank continues to play a pivotal role in supporting national development and social uplift. The Bank has successfully managed multiple Government of Punjab (GoPb) initiatives including the revolutionary CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Scheme, CM Punjab Kissan Card, CM Punjab Livestock Card, and Apni Chaat, Apna Ghar Scheme. Furthermore, during Q1 2025, the Bank efficiently managed one of the most extensive targeted subsidy programs of the Gop, the Nighaban Ramzan Program, utilising its cutting-edge technology.

The Bank was the only commercial bank honoured with two awards at the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Pakistan Financial Literacy Week Awards 2025” for its priority sectors: agriculture and SMES.

This remarkable performance is a resounding testament to the Bank’s strategic foresight, executional excellence, and unwavering commitment to creating value for all stakeholders. With continued innovation, expansion, and focus on digital transformation, BOP is well-positioned to sustain its upward momentum in the quarters ahead.