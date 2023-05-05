ARY CEO Salman Iqbal's daughter passes away in Dubai

KARACHI – The daughter of ARY CEO Salman Iqbal passed away in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday.

The news was shared by the ARY News on social media, announcing that the funeral prayers of Sumaiya Salman, who was a child with special needs, will be held in Dubai tomorrow (Saturday). The family has appealed to the public to pray for the departed soul's eternal peace.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others have expressed condolence over the demise of Salman Iqbal’s daughter.

President Alvi, in a statement, said: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of ARY’s Salman Iqbal's daughter. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family during this difficult time”.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “There are no words to express the grief I felt when I learned about Salman Iqbal’s daughter, Samaya Salman’s sudden passing away at a young age”.

“May Allah provide strength to Salman Iqbal and his family to bear her loss! To Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. May Allah be merciful to the departed soul and give her place in Jannah!” he added.