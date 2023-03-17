Islamabad High Court prevents Imran Khan's arrest in Toshakhana case till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Friday blocked police from arresting former prime minister Imran Khan in a case involving the sale of state gifts.

The court accepted an undertaking by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to appear before a sessions court tomorrow, ordering the police to provide him proper security.

Earlier today, a district and sessions court in the federal capital dismissed a petition filed by Khan, seeking suspension of arrest warrants issued against him in the Toshkhana case. Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal delivered the verdict reserved earlier in the day after hearing arguments from PTI lawyers Khawaja Harris and Barrister Gohar, Islamabad IGP Nasir Akbar Khan and other parties.

The PTI had moved the petitions for suspension of warrants after the Islamabad High Court asked it to submit an undertaking in the trial court that Imran Khan would appear before it on March 18.

More information to follow