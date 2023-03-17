Search

Lifestyle

Sahiba and Rambo's son set to make acting debut in a Ramadan play

Maheen Khawaja 04:08 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
Sahiba and Rambo's son set to make acting debut in a Ramadan play
Source: Ahsan Afzal Khan (Instagram)

Sahiba and Rambo, also known as Afzal Khan, are renowned media personalities in Pakistan. The iconic on-screen couple had previously dominated the country's film industry with their hit films and unforgettable performances. While they had kept their children's lives private for many years, they eventually introduced their two handsome sons to their fans.

Now, Sahiba and Afzal Khan's elder son, Ahsan Afzal Khan, has officially embarked on his acting career. He is set to make his debut on Geo Television's upcoming Ramadan play, alongside Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles. The drama also features the talented Rahim Pardesi.

A LUMS graduate, Ahsan is an avid dancer, with several performance videos showcased on his Instagram profile. Fans can catch a glimpse of the young actor's talent in the teaser for the upcoming drama, which also includes a cameo by his famous parents.

As Ahsan steps into the limelight, fans are eagerly anticipating the promising debut of Sahiba and  Khan's talented son in the world of acting. With his parents' legacy to live up to, it will be exciting to see where his career takes him in the future.

Sahiba and Rambo celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with family and friends

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'Love in Exile' – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily collaborate for a music album

05:21 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Pakistani, Indian Muslim judges become 'too lenient' in Ramadan

08:08 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Mansha Pasha calls for mutual respect among artists and cricketers

12:42 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Saba Qamar, Juggun Kazim and Rabia Butt set to star in upcoming short series 'Gunnah'

03:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Anoushey Ashraf takes a break from social media to prepare for Ramadan

09:27 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

'Ishq Murshad' – Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem team up for upcoming project

10:18 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in eight cases

07:01 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Karachi PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Islamabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Peshawar PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Quetta PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sialkot PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Attock PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujranwala PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Jehlum PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Multan PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Bahawalpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujrat PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nawabshah PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Chakwal PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Hyderabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nowshehra PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sargodha PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Faisalabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Mirpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: