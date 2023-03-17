Sahiba and Rambo's son set to make acting debut in a Ramadan play

Sahiba and Rambo, also known as Afzal Khan, are renowned media personalities in Pakistan. The iconic on-screen couple had previously dominated the country's film industry with their hit films and unforgettable performances. While they had kept their children's lives private for many years, they eventually introduced their two handsome sons to their fans.

Now, Sahiba and Afzal Khan's elder son, Ahsan Afzal Khan, has officially embarked on his acting career. He is set to make his debut on Geo Television's upcoming Ramadan play, alongside Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles. The drama also features the talented Rahim Pardesi.

A LUMS graduate, Ahsan is an avid dancer, with several performance videos showcased on his Instagram profile. Fans can catch a glimpse of the young actor's talent in the teaser for the upcoming drama, which also includes a cameo by his famous parents.

As Ahsan steps into the limelight, fans are eagerly anticipating the promising debut of Sahiba and Khan's talented son in the world of acting. With his parents' legacy to live up to, it will be exciting to see where his career takes him in the future.