Sahiba and Rambo celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with family and friends

Web Desk 02:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Sahiba and Rambo celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with family and friends
Source: Sahiba (Instagram)

Sahiba and Rambo are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan. While Rambo had the viewers in fits with his amazing performances over the years, Sahiba's  charming persona and versatility make her loyal fans regularly tune into her social media handles.

They met at film sets and fell in love, later tying the knot in 1997, They have two sons.

Celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, Sahiba and Rambo made their day special with a fun celebration. They were joined by their sons and their friends from the industry Saud and Javeria. The video was shared on Sahiba's Youtube channel.

Showering the couple with best wishes, fans and admirers dropped endearing comments under the Youtube video.

On the professional front, Sahiba stepped into the film industry in 1992 and performed leading roles in several major films like Hero, Mamla Garbar Hai and Ishq Rehna Sada.

