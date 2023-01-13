Search

PakistanBusinessTop News

Top official reveals conditions of nearly $10b pledges Pakistan received at Geneva moot

Web Desk 03:14 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Top official reveals conditions of nearly $10b pledges Pakistan received at Geneva moot
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – A top government official has revealed the nearly $10 billion pledges made by the international community at a donors’ conference at the Geneva moot for rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistani people last week are, in fact, loans to be rolled out within three years.

Planning Ministry Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah said most of them are project loans, which will be provided at one percent interest rate, adding that the South Asian country will have to return the debt within 40 years.

He said Pakistan would receive $3 billion in the running fiscal year, adding that the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank would start providing funding from next month.

Shah said the government would spend $8 billion for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas of the country, adding that $1.5 billion had already been spent.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a press conference after the Geneva moot, said the international community committed to give Pakistan a huge sum of over $9 billion in flood aid.

Terming the conference "highly successful," the premier: “Pledges worth $9.7 billion were announced for the flood victims at the moot.

“Islamic Development Bank promised $4.2 billion, World Bank $2 billion, Saudi Arab $1 billion, Asian Infrastructure Development Bank $1 billion, Asian Development Bank $500 million, USAID $100 million, China $100 million, Italy €23 million, Japan $77 million, Qatar $25 million, UK £36 million, and France $10 million,” he explained.

PM Shehbaz said the successful moot showed the world’s trust in Pakistan, adding that the every penny of the funds will be spent transparently on the flood victims.

Geneva moot - Islamic Development Bank to mobilise $4.2b for climate change-hit Pakistan

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik make it to Forbes 50 over 50 list

05:43 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen strategic partnership as PM Shehbaz wraps up visit

02:47 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia inks new pact with Pakistan to finance $1bn oil derivatives

11:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Alarming as Pakistan foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank drop further to $4.3bn

10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

UAE agrees to rollover $2bn Pakistan debt, provide additional $1bn

05:26 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Faisal Vawda accuses Gen (r) Bajwa of helping Farah Gogi escape Pakistan amid graft allegations

03:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

President Alvi rejects suspect’s appeal in workplace sexual ...

07:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 13, 2023

07:45 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: