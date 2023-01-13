Search

Free shuttle service from Jeddah to Makkah launched

Web Desk 04:02 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Source: IATA

JEDDAH - To facilitate pilgrims landing in the kingdom, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia has launched a free shuttle service for pilgrims.

The new service will take pilgrims from Terminal 1 at the airport in Jeddah to the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

“Beneficiaries of the service must wear the Ihram and produce the national ID for Saudis or the passport for foreigners,” the airport’s Twitter handle stated. 

As far as schedules are concerned, pilgrims will be able to depart from the airport every two hours, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will depart from the Grand Mosque every two hours, from 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Saudi Arabia welcomes Muslims from across the world who land in the country which houses two of Islam’s holiest sites.

Recently, Saudi Arabia announced to restore pilgrims capacity to pre-pandemic levels besides scrapping age limit restrictions as well.

