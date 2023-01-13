Mehwish Hayat claps back at troll for slandering her character and work ethic

With a career spanning multiple hits and highly acclaimed projects, Mehwish Hayat has proven that she is very uncompromising in her deliverance – be it her acting project or strong stance against the backlash.

The Dillagi star approached Sindh High Court to take legal action against anyone who has been circulating defamatory content against her on social media. Acting upon the actor's petition, SHC has given Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) two weeks to have the content removed.

Recently, a troll posted a tweet stating: "It's true our actresses get awards n roles coz of having affairs with elite n high-class ppl or institutes. why act pure just accept it n move on. ur the example of it as u didnt deserve award n u got it coz of bajwa." Here's what the 35-year-old had to say in response:

Hayat tweeted, "This post falls under the Sindh High Courts ruling yesterday of harassment/defamation. Unless it is immediately removed we will be reporting your account to the necessary authorities for appropriate legal action.''

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat was praised for her performance in Ms. Marvel and London Nahi Jaunga.