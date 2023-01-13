Goher Mumtaz announces comeback to the small screen

Pakistani music industry most loved former boy band Jal proved to be a platform for its singers to propel into mainstream entertainment not only in Lollywood but in Bollywood as well. Alike the lead singers Atif Aslam and Farhan Saeed, singer and Jal's founding member Goher Mumtaz also tried his luck in the Pakistani drama industry, and to many people's surprise, the 41-year-old artist received an overwhelmingly positive response. However, Mumtaz had been missing from the screens since his last drama Mere Humdum in 2019 leaving his fans anticipating more.

Now after almost four years of hiatus, the Neelam Kinaray actor is announcing his return to the small screen with Hum TV's production titled Daag-e-Dil.

The upcoming show will feature Mumtaz as an investigative journalist unveiling society’s evil. Daag-e-Dil will be aired in March this year. It is written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by Asim Ali. The drama serial stars Asad Siddiqui, Naveen Waqar, and Hassan Niazi.

In a statement, the Baaghi actor told Images, “My character in this show is of an anchor who raids factories goes after feudal lords, unveils the abuse women go through and all those things going wrong in a society, like Iqrar-ul-Hasan. How he utilises the information he has, into a team plan and then raids.”

Discussing his character further, Mumtaz said, “My character is solving this case of a woman whom he is getting married to but isn’t aware of the fact that it’s the same woman. But then eventually later he finds out that it’s the same woman to whom he is married, the woman who was sexually abused,” Mumtaz said. He also told Images that he’s doing the TV show after his film with Kubra Khan as that took a long time and also because he finds his character “very interesting”.

On the work front, Mumtaz was last seen in drama serials Baaghi, Ishq Mein Kaafir, and Mere Humdam. Mumtaz is working on a new music album - an EP of six songs - also collaborating with Aima Baig on Har Saal.