Saba Qamar leaves fans rolling with laughter in new video

Saba Qamar is a household name in this country. An extremely talented and marvelously diverse actress; Qamar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades, including four Lux Style Awards, a Hum Award, and a Filmfare Award nomination.

Given how the internet is filled with Christmas festivities and wedding season clicks, the Cheekh actor is also hooked to Instagram scrolling.

In a fun-filled video, the Baaghi actor also hilariously narrated her ordeal how the December season and the holiday season got her scrolling through social media.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has a lineup of projects including Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and Serial Killer. Her performance has been praised for Kamli.

The film is directed by talented Pakistani director Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. The film stars Saba Qamar Zaman, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamza Khawaja in pivotal roles. Khoosat’s directorial was released on June 3, 2022.