Asim Azhar deletes all Instagram posts: Is a surprise in store?

Pakistani singer and songwriter Asim Azhar has left his fans puzzled after wiping clean his Instagram account, removing all posts without explanation.
Known for his captivating voice and numerous hits in Pakistani dramas and beyond, Asim Azhar has amassed a global following, earning comparisons to international stars like Justin Bieber.
However, in a surprising move, Asim Azhar recently cleared his Instagram feed entirely, leaving followers wondering about the reasons behind this unexpected action.
In his final Instagram story, Asim Azhar cryptically remarked, "Sometimes you have to lose yourself to find yourself," sparking speculation about what could be next for the talented artist.
As fans scour his social media for clues, curiosity is rife about the singer's motivations. Could this be a creative transformation or a prelude to a major announcement? Is it a strategic move to generate excitement for an upcoming project, perhaps a new song release? Only time will tell as fans eagerly await the next move from Asim Azhar.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
