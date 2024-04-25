Man quits 'toxic job' amid drumbeats

A man bid farewell to his toxic workplace with a lively celebration joined by friends, complete with dhols and dancing.
Aniket, a sales associate hailing from Pune, India, orchestrated a jubilant send-off on his last day at the office, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of dhols, as recounted by an Indian media outlet. His manager witnessed the spectacle unfold.
Anish Bhagat, an Indian content creator, shared a video on Instagram capturing the buildup to their planned revelry outside Aniket's workplace, culminating in his departure from the toxic environment.
According to Aniket, his grievances stemmed from being denied a deserved raise and lacking respect from his boss, despite dedicating three years to the company.
In response, Aniket and his friends assembled outside the office, where they danced to the lively tunes of the dhols, as depicted in Bhagat's Instagram post.
The manager's reaction was one of fury upon witnessing Aniket and his friends enjoying themselves, resulting in aggressive behavior, including pushing and shouting.
Bhagat, in the post's caption, reflected on the widespread prevalence of toxic work cultures, expressing hope that Aniket's story would resonate with others and serve as inspiration for those seeking to move forward from similar situations.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
