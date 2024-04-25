Search

Man quits 'toxic job' amid drumbeats

Web Desk
09:35 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
Man quits 'toxic job' amid drumbeats
Source: Social media

A man bid farewell to his toxic workplace with a lively celebration joined by friends, complete with dhols and dancing.

Aniket, a sales associate hailing from Pune, India, orchestrated a jubilant send-off on his last day at the office, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of dhols, as recounted by an Indian media outlet. His manager witnessed the spectacle unfold.

Anish Bhagat, an Indian content creator, shared a video on Instagram capturing the buildup to their planned revelry outside Aniket's workplace, culminating in his departure from the toxic environment.

According to Aniket, his grievances stemmed from being denied a deserved raise and lacking respect from his boss, despite dedicating three years to the company.

In response, Aniket and his friends assembled outside the office, where they danced to the lively tunes of the dhols, as depicted in Bhagat's Instagram post.

The manager's reaction was one of fury upon witnessing Aniket and his friends enjoying themselves, resulting in aggressive behavior, including pushing and shouting.

Bhagat, in the post's caption, reflected on the widespread prevalence of toxic work cultures, expressing hope that Aniket's story would resonate with others and serve as inspiration for those seeking to move forward from similar situations.

