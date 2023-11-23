Saba Qamar shares BTS photos from her upcoming drama

Saba Qamar, a versatile and accomplished Pakistani actor renowned for her portrayal of intricate roles, has garnered immense praise for her performances in various dramas like Digest Writer, Bunty I Love You, Pani Jesa Pyar, Thakkan, Cheekh, Baaghi, Sar E Raah & Fraud.

Her latest appearance in Green Entertainment’s Tumhare Husn Kay Naam as Salma has received adoration from fans.

Presently, Saba Qamar is actively engaged in shooting for an upcoming drama series titled Pagal Khaana for the Green Entertainment.

Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set, the actress recently posted stunning BTS images, offering a sneak peek into Pagal Khaana. Sami Khan joins her as the lead co-actor in this much-anticipated drama, set to air soon.