PTI given 20 days time to hold intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given 20-day deadline to beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to conduct intra-party elections.

The country's top polls oversight body said Imran Khan-led PTI did not conduct transparent elections as per the Constitution.

PTI should conduct the election within 20 days under the Constitution, ECP ruled and said that intra-party election reports submit the report in seven days after the election.

Following the ruling, ECP will decided whether PTI is eligible to obtain an election symbol for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 8 next year.

PTI intra-party elections have been pending before the electoral watchdog since last year as all political parties are supposed to conduct intra-party elections before every five years.

Earlier this year, Imran Khan failed to appear before ECP and the body warned PTI chief for declaring his party ineligible to obtain an election symbol for future polls.