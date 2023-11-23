Imran Khan's cipher trial to be held at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex after IHC ruling

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court termed former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's jail trial in the cipher case illegal, and now cipher trial will be held at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

The trial of Imran Khan and other PTI member will be held at Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqurnain.

A notification has been issued by the law ministry which stated that the Law and Justice Division had no objection to Imran’s trial in the cipher case being held at Attock jail. In September, Imran was shifted to Adiala jail.

Earlier, the bench declared the appointment of the judge under the Official Secrets Act lawful.

The high court earlier ordered to stop the jail trial of the former prime minister, who is currently detained in the Adiala jail and has been indicted in the case by the special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Imran Khan and his party leaders are facing a cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act, that held the former cricket star responsible for divulging the contents of a classified cipher. PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, alleged a US conspiracy to remove him from power.