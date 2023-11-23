Pakistan Railways rolls out 'Rabta app'; here's how to to book your tickets online

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has introduced Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) application, empowering people to manage travel.
With an aim to revamp passengers' experience by facilitating them in planning their journeys in advance, the newly launched application RABTA was introduced by Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar.
The app is said to be a major step in modernising the train travel experience in Pakistan.
Railways show dedication to improving connectivity and passenger convenience, officials said, saying, travelers will be able to plan and carry out their travel plans from the comfort of their homes.
The platform is said to be a revolutionary platform that will change the way you plan and experience travel.”
Launched Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) system! Innovative platform to revolutionize the way you plan & experience your journey with PR. Get ready for seamless trip planning & enhanced travel experiences. Committed to connecting people & quality services. pic.twitter.com/oMwO0FzHUl— Syed Mazhar Ali Shah (@mazharkcl) November 22, 2023
In the initial phase, the app got connectivity for three major train routes. Besdies the ticket booking, people will enjoy the convenience of booking hotels, taxis, and meals directly through the RABTA app, promising a hassle-free and comprehensive travel experience.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
