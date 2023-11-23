Pakistan Railways rolls out 'Rabta app'; here's how to to book your tickets online

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has introduced Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) application, empowering people to manage travel.

With an aim to revamp passengers' experience by facilitating them in planning their journeys in advance, the newly launched application RABTA was introduced by Railway Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

The app is said to be a major step in modernising the train travel experience in Pakistan.

Railways show dedication to improving connectivity and passenger convenience, officials said, saying, travelers will be able to plan and carry out their travel plans from the comfort of their homes.

The platform is said to be a revolutionary platform that will change the way you plan and experience travel.”

Launched Railway Automated Booking and Travel Assistance (RABTA) system! Innovative platform to revolutionize the way you plan & experience your journey with PR. Get ready for seamless trip planning & enhanced travel experiences. Committed to connecting people & quality services. pic.twitter.com/oMwO0FzHUl — Syed Mazhar Ali Shah (@mazharkcl) November 22, 2023

In the initial phase, the app got connectivity for three major train routes. Besdies the ticket booking, people will enjoy the convenience of booking hotels, taxis, and meals directly through the RABTA app, promising a hassle-free and comprehensive travel experience.