Rabia Butt gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

Actor and model Rabia Butt is a fitness freak as she makes sure that keeping healthy and fit remains one of her top priorities.

The Gunah star etched in the hearts of her fans for her role in several famous TV dramas. Over time, Rabia graced numerous hit projects, earning praises for her acting prowess.

Beyond acting, the diva is known for her unwavering commitment to fitness, and she spends extensive hours on her rigorous workout routines.

The actor’s latest clip shows her lifting weights, doing cardio, and performing calisthenics for the development of strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination. When the fires, when the fires have surrounded you, she captioned the post.

Rabia Butt's famous projects include Hijrat, Yeh Dil Mera, Soteli Maamta, Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Gunah to name a few.