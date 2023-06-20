Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain reunite for upcomping project "Ghair"

Prepare to be spellbound as two extraordinary talents, Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain, reunite to ignite the screen once again! After witnessing their remarkable chemistry in the immensely popular series Aakhir Kab Tak, fans are in for a treat as this dynamic duo joins forces in a new drama.

Shah, known for her exceptional acting prowess, has consistently left audiences in awe of her powerful performances. Her ability to embody diverse characters with depth and conviction has solidified her as one of the industry's most versatile and captivating actresses. With each project she undertakes, Ushna Shah brings a unique charm and an unwavering dedication to her craft.

Equally remarkable is the talent of Adeel Hussain, an actor who effortlessly immerses himself in every role he portrays. His charismatic presence and nuanced performances have earned him critical acclaim and an ardent fan following. He effortlessly conveys a wide range of emotions and bringing authenticity to his characters is a testament to his exceptional skills as an actor.

The Bala diva, sharing a sneak peek from the sets, revealed her commitment to selecting projects based on their narrative quality alone.

Titled Ghair and penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah, this upcoming production is set to leave a lasting impact. The director, Yasir Nawaz, renowned for his exceptional work in both dramas and films, will bring his creative vision to life. ARY Digital will be airing this much-anticipated drama, and the shooting has already commenced.

Produced by Six Sigma Plus, Ghair promises to deliver an enthralling storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs. Meanwhile, Hussain is making appearance in Pyaari Mona alongside Sanam Jung.