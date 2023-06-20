Search

Lifestyle

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain reunite for upcomping project "Ghair"

Web Desk 10:55 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain reunite for upcomping project
Source: Instagram

Prepare to be spellbound as two extraordinary talents, Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain, reunite to ignite the screen once again! After witnessing their remarkable chemistry in the immensely popular series Aakhir Kab Tak, fans are in for a treat as this dynamic duo joins forces in a new drama.

Shah, known for her exceptional acting prowess, has consistently left audiences in awe of her powerful performances. Her ability to embody diverse characters with depth and conviction has solidified her as one of the industry's most versatile and captivating actresses. With each project she undertakes, Ushna Shah brings a unique charm and an unwavering dedication to her craft.

Equally remarkable is the talent of Adeel Hussain, an actor who effortlessly immerses himself in every role he portrays. His charismatic presence and nuanced performances have earned him critical acclaim and an ardent fan following. He effortlessly conveys a wide range of emotions and bringing authenticity to his characters is a testament to his exceptional skills as an actor.

The Bala diva, sharing a sneak peek from the sets, revealed her commitment to selecting projects based on their narrative quality alone.

Titled Ghair and penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah, this upcoming production is set to leave a lasting impact. The director, Yasir Nawaz, renowned for his exceptional work in both dramas and films, will bring his creative vision to life. ARY Digital will be airing this much-anticipated drama, and the shooting has already commenced.

Produced by Six Sigma Plus, Ghair promises to deliver an enthralling storyline that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs. Meanwhile, Hussain is making appearance in Pyaari Mona alongside Sanam Jung.

Ushna Shah's misconstrued sarcasm about Cyclone Biparjoy invites public scrutiny

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Alizeh Shah gets candid about her career, characters, and challenges

08:22 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out!

07:17 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Aqsa Afzal: the rising star of nutrition and lifestyle

03:06 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Who is Fatima Tahir, and why is she trending after Jinnah House visit?

11:59 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Zero calories and sugar? Unbelievable Juus secret REVEALED!

08:37 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas's latest video leaves fans in fits

01:00 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ushna Shah and Adeel Hussain reunite for upcomping project "Ghair"

10:55 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 20 June 2023

09:03 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 20, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 294.4 297.65
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 220,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: