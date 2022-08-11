Influencer Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation
Web Desk
10:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Influencer Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation
Source: Waliya Najib (Instagram)
Share

Photographer and social media influencer Waliya Najib's Instagram feed is all about lifestyle, fashion, travel, and stunning aesthetic clicks.

Recently, the stunner documented her travel diaries enthusiastically as she jetted off for a long Europe vacation.

The Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat actress shared stunning pictures from her Paris trip where she posed alongside her husband Faizan Sameer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Waliya Najib (@waliyanajib)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Waliya Najib (@waliyanajib)

Moreover, Waliya Najib has carved a niche for herself as a social media influencer with her whooping 1.2 million followers on her social media account.

