Pankaj Tripathi gets candid about online exchange with Iqra Aziz
Share
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Iqra Aziz's exchange of compliments with Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is proof of goodwill.
Earlier, the Suno Chanda star praised the Mirzapur star after his show's popularity skyrocketed in the subcontinent.
Now, Tripathi has opened up about his interaction with Iqra Aziz in an interview. Delving into details, the Indian actor said that he was informed by a fan about the Jhooti actor's praises.
Furthermore, he said that it was his duty as a fellow artist to respond to her appreciation. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress had written, “Hayee Kaleen bhaiya ap mere favourite ho (Oh Kaleen, you are my favourite).”
Later, the Mimi actor responded with an emoticon. Iqra replied back and said, “Pankaj ji replied to me and I can’t believe it!”
On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.
Iqra Aziz joins Eva Longoria in Dubai to learn ... 06:27 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Pakistani TV actress Iqra Aziz currently seems to be focused on efforts to prevent sexual harassment at public ...
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- Euro Oil, Al-Haj Automotive launch an exclusive line of lubricants02:20 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- FFPL III is back with 1 Crore PKR Prize Pool, Partnered with GameBird01:50 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim and others till January 2001:30 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- On this day in 1992, Imran Khan retired from Test cricket01:00 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
- Minal Khan welcomes New Year with beautiful dance moves06:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Usman Mukhtar and Ushna Shah pair up for an upcoming film05:30 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Sabeeka Imam's new bold photos set internet on fire04:00 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021