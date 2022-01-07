Pankaj Tripathi gets candid about online exchange with Iqra Aziz
Pankaj Tripathi gets candid about online exchange with Iqra Aziz
Breaking barriers and complimenting the artist of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging but Iqra Aziz's exchange of compliments with Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is proof of goodwill.

Earlier, the Suno Chanda star praised the Mirzapur star after his show's popularity skyrocketed in the subcontinent.

Now, Tripathi has opened up about his interaction with Iqra Aziz in an interview. Delving into details, the Indian actor said that he was informed by a fan about the Jhooti actor's praises.

Furthermore, he said that it was his duty as a fellow artist to respond to her appreciation. The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress had written, “Hayee Kaleen bhaiya ap mere favourite ho (Oh Kaleen, you are my favourite).”

Later, the Mimi actor responded with an emoticon. Iqra replied back and said, “Pankaj ji replied to me and I can’t believe it!” 

On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.

