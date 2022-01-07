ECP ready to use EVMs in Punjab LG polls

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday expressed its readiness to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

Punjab’s local government secretary gave a briefing on important aspects of the Punjab Local government Ordinance, 2021. The provincial chief secretary assured the CEC of all possible cooperation.

The special secretary of the Election Commission proposed some amendments in the ordinance. The provincial government agreed on those amendments.

The ECP said that if the machines are prepared by the federal or the provincial government, then it has no objections to their usage in the upcoming local bodies polls. The commission also noted that about 250,000 EVMs would be required for the elections.

The ECP also said that if it has to purchase the said machines, then it would not be possible in 120 days, whereas as per the Constitution of Pakistan, it is liable to hold elections within this period.

The commission also suggested experimenting with EVMs in some village and neighbourhood councils and asked the provincial government to consider its suggestions and to inform it of their decision.