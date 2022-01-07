Hiba Bukhari ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ceremony
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed dreamy Nikkah ceremony was a treat for sore eyes as the celebrity couple sealed the deal in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Opting for a colour-coordinated trousseau, the Fitoor star looked divine in an all-white Gharara for her big day and kept her look simple with minimalistic make-up and jewellery.
Turning to the Instagram handle, the Deewangi actress dropped stunning portraits from her wedding celebration leaving the fans mesmerized.
"Jab muhabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai…… Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai…… (When love guides the way, every destination seems easy)" captioned Hiba.
The Tarap star recently revamped her public image and her new fashionista look is creating waves amongst the public.
On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony 02:10 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Lollywood queen Hiba Bukhari is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and ...
