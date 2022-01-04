Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony

Lollywood queen Hiba Bukhari is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse and this time around is no exception either.

Now, the Fitoor star is all set to tie the knot with Arez Ahmed and needless to say, her Maiyon photos are a sight of sore eyes.

The bride looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

Dropping the news on her Instagram handle, Hiba posted drop-dead gorgeous portraits which were clicked by the photographer Maha Wajahat Khan.

"This one is for all the fans who were celebrating my mehndi/mayun on insta ???? but this picture is from my real mayun . . . Mua @faizas.salon Styled by @iamwaleednadeem Wearing @mahawajahatofficial Photographer @mahasphotographyofficial", she captioned.

The Tarap star recently revamped her public image and her new fashionista look is creating waves amongst the public.

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.