Ayeza Khan spotted vacationing in Dubai with family
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Rainforest, Dubai.

The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media, in particular, the video where Ayeza Khan's daredevil side shows as pets a snake despite her hesitance.

Needless to say, the Thora Sa Haq star's virtual tour looks super exciting and the viral pictures definitely scream holiday goals. Serving the admirers with some serious travel goals, she is posting shots and videos of picturesque locations. 

On the work front, the drama serial Laapata was loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza Khan had been lauded for her spectacular portrayal of Geeti. 

