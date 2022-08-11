‘Aik Thi Laila’: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz take their relationship to the set of upcoming murder-mystery
Share
Pakistani screenwriter, and actor Yasir Hussain has been directing his better half Iqra Aziz in upcoming murder-mystery ‘Aik Thi Laila’.
The celebrity couple seem excited as Yasir shared a mirror selfie from vanity room, saying “first time directing this superstar. Kuch kuch hota hai anjili tum nahi samjhao gi”.
‘Aik Thi Laila’ featuring Iqra Aziz, Faysal Quraishi, Gul-e-Rana, Hasan Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar and Fareeha Jabeen, is the first project of the couple who frequently makes headlines.
View this post on Instagram
As the ecstatic husband Yasir shared the post, wife Iqra reposted the Instagram post captioned, “FINALLY‼️”.
Revealing his working experience with wife Iqra, the Javed Iqbal star called latter a wonderful actor, saying she was a great person to work with. He added that this is any director’s dream cast.
The upcoming project produced by Hina Amaan will hit small screens in October this year.
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s romantic photos ... 11:50 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given Aziz is much ...
Apart from her successful acting endeavors, Iqra's fame skyrocketed with her hard work and beautiful looks. She rose to fame with the blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 which amassed more than two billion views on the video streaming platform.
Hussain made his Lollywood debut as Moti in the film Karachi Se Lahore written by himself and directed by Wajahat Rauf. He also acted in several television serials.
The duo tied the knot in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in mid-2021.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- ‘Aik Thi Laila’: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz take their relationship ...11:49 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sazwari share first moments with newborn ...11:23 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Influencer Waliya Najib shares stunning clips from Europe vacation10:52 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan Navy saves crew members of sinking Indian vessel near Gwadar10:29 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
-
- Here’s all you need to know about release of Aamir Khan’s Laal ...07:44 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra suffers leg injury during web-series shoot09:24 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022