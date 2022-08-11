‘Aik Thi Laila’: Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz take their relationship to the set of upcoming murder-mystery

Pakistani screenwriter, and actor Yasir Hussain has been directing his better half Iqra Aziz in upcoming murder-mystery ‘Aik Thi Laila’.

The celebrity couple seem excited as Yasir shared a mirror selfie from vanity room, saying “first time directing this superstar. Kuch kuch hota hai anjili tum nahi samjhao gi”.

‘Aik Thi Laila’ featuring Iqra Aziz, Faysal Quraishi, Gul-e-Rana, Hasan Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar and Fareeha Jabeen, is the first project of the couple who frequently makes headlines.

As the ecstatic husband Yasir shared the post, wife Iqra reposted the Instagram post captioned, “FINALLY‼️”.

Revealing his working experience with wife Iqra, the Javed Iqbal star called latter a wonderful actor, saying she was a great person to work with. He added that this is any director’s dream cast.

The upcoming project produced by Hina Amaan will hit small screens in October this year.

Apart from her successful acting endeavors, Iqra's fame skyrocketed with her hard work and beautiful looks. She rose to fame with the blockbuster drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 which amassed more than two billion views on the video streaming platform.

Hussain made his Lollywood debut as Moti in the film Karachi Se Lahore written by himself and directed by Wajahat Rauf. He also acted in several television serials.

The duo tied the knot in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in mid-2021.