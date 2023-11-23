Search

Pakistan rupee gains further ground against US dollar, hovers around 284 in interbank

Pakistani rupee on Thursday further improved against US dollar, in light of successful review of the Stand By Agreement, which paves the way for a second tranche of bailout funds.

During intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated and moved up by Rs0.38 in the inter-bank market.

With the sixth continuous positive session, the rupee price stands around 284.75 in the interbank.

Earlier this week, PKR registered gains and settle at 285.13 against the greenback.

In open market, rupee was quoted at 286.75 for selling and 283.75 for buying purposes.

