Pakistani rupee maintains momentum against US dollar, other currencies; check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 November 2022