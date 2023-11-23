Schools, markets likely to be closed on Friday, Saturday under smog lockdown in Lahore

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government is again considering lockdown in smog-hit districts for a week, amid alarming levels of air pollution in the region.
As the provincial capital struggles to breathe, the Punjab Cabinet Anti-Smog Committee is likely to announce key decisions, including school holidays and market closures.
The Anti-Smog Committee members mull the proposal including closure of schools, and other educational institutions on Friday, whereas markets, gyms, cinemas, theatres and factories to will be shut down on Saturday.
Reports in media further said there will be no dine-in service in restaurants on Saturday with permission for only takeaway and home delivery to be granted.
Meanwhile, factories defying state orders will face heavy fines, and could be closed.
Under the new suggestions, the government mulls limiting public and private vehicles and half of the government employees will be asked to work.
Smog in the second-largest city Lahore increased to alarming levels, and the Air Quality Index hovers around 250 level which is dangerous. The toxic atmosphere in provincial capital is the recurrent situation and it even caused a so-called fifth season of smog that continues to affect the health and daily activities of residents.
Experts cautioned people to avoid outdoor exposure, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.
Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Thursday amid positive economic indicators.
On Thursday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.65 for buying and 286.5 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 312.9 for buying and 316 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.95 for buying and 76.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.65
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|312.9
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.01
|767.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.12
|40.52
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.61
|36.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.57
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.41
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.33
|61.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.96
|174.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.8
|27.1
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.13
|325.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.13
|8.28
Gold prices continued an upward trajectory since the beginning of November amid more gold purchases in Pakistan.
On Thursday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs216,000, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,185.
Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,753, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,083.
In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,555
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.