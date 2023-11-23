Schools, markets likely to be closed on Friday, Saturday under smog lockdown in Lahore

LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government is again considering lockdown in smog-hit districts for a week, amid alarming levels of air pollution in the region.

As the provincial capital struggles to breathe, the Punjab Cabinet Anti-Smog Committee is likely to announce key decisions, including school holidays and market closures.

The Anti-Smog Committee members mull the proposal including closure of schools, and other educational institutions on Friday, whereas markets, gyms, cinemas, theatres and factories to will be shut down on Saturday.

Reports in media further said there will be no dine-in service in restaurants on Saturday with permission for only takeaway and home delivery to be granted.

Meanwhile, factories defying state orders will face heavy fines, and could be closed.

Under the new suggestions, the government mulls limiting public and private vehicles and half of the government employees will be asked to work.

Smog in the second-largest city Lahore increased to alarming levels, and the Air Quality Index hovers around 250 level which is dangerous. The toxic atmosphere in provincial capital is the recurrent situation and it even caused a so-called fifth season of smog that continues to affect the health and daily activities of residents.

Experts cautioned people to avoid outdoor exposure, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.