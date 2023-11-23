Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport due to medical emergency

KARACHI – A jet of a low cost Indian airline makes an emergency landing in Pakistan after a passenger died on board.

Reports in local media suggest that the IndiGo Air flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as a female Indian passenger, who had been en route from Jeddah, passed away in flight.

The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, was shifted in a commercial jet but passed away on board while the circumstances surrounding her death remain under the wraps.

Meanwhile, a probe is likely to be started after an unfortunate occurrence that occurred on Thursday.

The incident however garnered eyebrows as there are no direct flights between Pakistan and India as Asian neigjbors share a fraught relationship.

