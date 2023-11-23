Four terrorists killed during gunfight with CTD in Balochistan's Kech

QUETTA – At least four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between militants and officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Kech district of Balochistan.

The CTD in a press release said it raided a place near Pasni Road after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

The terrorists, who were seven to eight in strength, opened fired on the security persons, ensuing gunfight with the personnel, it said, adding that the militants fired RPGs and hand grenades on them.

The four of the terrorists were killed when they tried to flee from the scene while others managed to escape using the cover of night.

The security officials recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED)-fitted motorbike, and other arms during the operation.

The CTD said the bodies of the four terrorist were shifted to Teaching Hospital Turbat for legal formalities, adding that an investigation has been launched.