Pakistan’s Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik make it to Forbes 50 over 50 list

NEW YORK – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Supreme Court’s Justice Ayesha Malik have been featured in a list released by Forbes, introducing 50 women over age 50 from Asia-Pacific who are reaching new heights in their industries and inspiring the region’s next generation

The top American magazine in Sherry Rehman’s profile wrote that she made global news when she suggested a new deal, at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), to channel money from rich countries to poor ones that have suffered climate-related disasters.

A former journalist, information minister and ambassador to the US, Rehman was the first female to hold office as Leader of Opposition in the Senate in 2018. She was appointed Pakistan's Minister of Climate Change in April 2022.

Rehman has received various awards, including Pakistan's highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. She co-authored Five Hundred Years of The Kashmiri Shawl, published in 2006, and was awarded the R. L. Shep Textiles Book Award from the Textile Society of America.

In 2022, she was also named among 25 Most Influential Women in 2022 by Financial Times.

Justice Ayesha Malik made the headlines in 2022 when she became the first woman to serve as a justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in the country’s 75-year history. Malik previously served for a decade as a judge on the Lahore High Court, ruling on the enforcement of international arbitration in Pakistan and sat on the Green Bench, advocating environmental justice.

In 2021, Malik issued a seminal judgement outlawing the use of virginity tests in rape cases. She also served on the board of the Punjab Judicial Academy and as chair of the Judicial Officers Female Supervisory Committee.