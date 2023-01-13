Search

Pakistan’s Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik make it to Forbes 50 over 50 list

05:43 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Source: Twitter

NEW YORK – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Supreme Court’s Justice Ayesha Malik have been featured in a list released by Forbes, introducing 50 women over age 50 from Asia-Pacific who are reaching new heights in their industries and inspiring the region’s next generation

The top American magazine in Sherry Rehman’s profile wrote that she made global news when she suggested a new deal, at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), to channel money from rich countries to poor ones that have suffered climate-related disasters.

A former journalist, information minister and ambassador to the US, Rehman was the first female to hold office as Leader of Opposition in the Senate in 2018. She was appointed Pakistan's Minister of Climate Change in April 2022.

Rehman has received various awards, including Pakistan's highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. She co-authored Five Hundred Years of The Kashmiri Shawl, published in 2006, and was awarded the R. L. Shep Textiles Book Award from the Textile Society of America.

In 2022, she was also named among 25 Most Influential Women in 2022 by Financial Times.

Justice Ayesha Malik made the headlines in 2022 when she became the first woman to serve as a justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, in the country’s 75-year history. Malik previously served for a decade as a judge on the Lahore High Court, ruling on the enforcement of international arbitration in Pakistan and sat on the Green Bench, advocating environmental justice.

In 2021, Malik issued a seminal judgement outlawing the use of virginity tests in rape cases. She also served on the board of the Punjab Judicial Academy and as chair of the Judicial Officers Female Supervisory Committee.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 13, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 237.9
Euro EUR 269 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 304 307
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.5
Australian Dollar AUD 170 171.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 183 184.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,120. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,859 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,132.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,600 PKR 2,060

